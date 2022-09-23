Jupiter will be closest to Earth since 1951 on Monday

That bright light to the east in the early evening sky is our solar system’s giant, Jupiter, which will come closer to Earth Monday than it has since 1951.
While farther away than our nearest neighbors, Venus and Mars, Jupiter is the largest planet orbiting our sun, 1,321 times larger than Earth by volume.
With the gas giant at its nearest point to Earth, it is easy to see with the naked eye, but even a small telescope will allow the viewer to make out some of the features of the planet, including its distinctive Great Red Spot, a centuries-old storm twice the size of Earth, and the largest of its moons.
Monday night, weather permitting, Jupiter will be visible from approximately 6:54 p.m. to 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Jupiter will not be this close to Earth again until 2129.
