Jupiter will be closest to Earth since 1951 on Monday

Jupiter and one of its moons, Europa, to the left, is photographed by the Hubble telescope in August 2020. The gas giant will be at its closest point to earth in 70 years Monday night. It is visible to the naked eye in the evening sky and those with telescopes can get a good look at the planet’s distinctive Great Red Spot and some of its moons.

 Courtesy photo from NASA

That bright light to the east in the early evening sky is our solar system’s giant, Jupiter, which will come closer to Earth Monday than it has since 1951.

While farther away than our nearest neighbors, Venus and Mars, Jupiter is the largest planet orbiting our sun, 1,321 times larger than Earth by volume.

