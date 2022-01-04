The kids are climbing the walls at Salida Boys and Girls Club … literally.
Thanks to a donation from the Pam and Don Dubin Charitable Fund, the club has been able to realize a dream of having a climbing wall at its facility.
The $70,000 wall, installed by Eldorado Climbing, includes five color-coded routes of varying difficulties, and club members are learning how to use self-belaying to learn the skills needed for the sport of rock climbing.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said the wall was installed and ready for climbers in November.
Since then about 100 kids have tried it out, and five have already been able to reach the top of all five routes.
Beaulieu said they are hoping 400-500 kids will have the chance to use the wall throughout the year.
“It’s now the signature piece of our club and will hopefully help attract and retain members of all ages,” Beaulieu said.
The wall is 23 feet high, and the self-belaying system is set for 45 to 330 pounds.
Charlie Chadwick, 7, said the wall is cool and climbing is fun to learn.
Annistyn Peacock, 7, said the activity “pushes me to a good limit.”
Kiki Lathrop, Salida club branch director, member of Chaffee County Search and Rescue and a climber herself, said the opportunity to teach safety to young kids is definitely a highlight for her.
“It’s a great first step into the climbing world with precautions and placed in the safest environment,” she said.
Beaulieu said anyone who is interested in trying an ascent of the new climbing wall can call or come into the Salida Boys and Girls Club, 709 Palmer St. There is a required safety class for all climbers.
“Great climbing starts here,” Beaulieu said.
