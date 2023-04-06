Parks and Wildlife: take a friend fishing

Two anglers fly fish at Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area, aka “The Dream Stream,” between Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain reservoirs in Park County.

 Photo courtesy of Nora Logue

For the fifth consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and partner Colorado fishing companies are encouraging anglers to take a friend fishing by offering a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge.

Both mentors and mentees are eligible to win prizes, according to a CPW press release.

