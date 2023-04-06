Parks and Wildlife: take a friend fishing

For the fifth consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and partner Colorado fishing companies are encouraging anglers to take a friend fishing by offering a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge.
Both mentors and mentees are eligible to win prizes, according to a CPW press release.
The 2022 winners were Darren Orr and Debra Mastic of Longmont, Jim Welch and Ryan Zuidema of Montrose and Sadie Swieca and Joe Kubis of Leadville.
“Fishing is something a person can enjoy their entire life. When you teach someone how to fish, you can literally change their life forever,” CPW Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli said. “We’ve received some truly inspiring stories about fishing in Colorado over the past few years. Co-workers who became great friends, family members who reconnected, veterans who bonded over shared experiences, amazing moments that were made possible by Colorado’s bountiful fishing opportunities. I’m excited to see what kind of photos and stories our anglers will send in this year.”
Mentors or mentees can submit a photograph and brief story about their time on the water. Submissions will be judged by their ability to inspire.
Winners will be selected at three different times throughout the year (July, October and February). Both the mentor and the mentee will receive a prize with a retail value between $300 and $900.
Prizes include a $600 cooler package; a full beginner fly fishing set up valued at $400; a full beginner spin-casting setup worth $400; full ice fishing setups worth $600; a premium fly fishing setup worth $900; $300 Tenkara rods; and a $300 belly boat with accessories.
Each winner will also receive a year subscription to Colorado Outdoors Magazine.
Mentor and mentee must be at least 21 years old.
Mentees must meet one of these criteria:
Never had a fishing license until 2023.
Only had a fishing license in 2022 (e.g., a second-year angler).
Not had a fishing license in the past five consecutive years (i.e., since 2018).
Contest participants must follow all applicable Colorado fishing regulations.
Mentor must have had a Colorado fishing license before the start of the contest.
To learn more, see the official rules and find out more about how to Take a Friend Fishing in 2023 at cpw.state.co.us.
