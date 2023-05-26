I will no longer be the managing editor of The Mountain Mail come July 1; however, I am not leaving O’Rourke Media Group, so this story is not farewell but an introduction.
What prompted this change for me started back at the beginning of this year when Denise and I started looking for a house, a home.
While we both love Salida, we could not afford the properties here, but we wanted to stay in Colorado because both of my brothers still live here.
We started looking in Pueblo, where real estate is still mostly affordable.
Of course Merle Baranczyk and Jim O’Rourke were already in talks about the sale of Arkansas Valley Publishing’s newspapers, but we were not aware of the pending sale.
I was faced with the possibility of having to find new work.
So on the night that Baranczyk talked to me about the sale, I fessed up and told him that we were looking for a house in Pueblo.
I was shocked about the sale and relieved – I really didn’t look forward to leaving the company that I had worked at for 17 years.
Likewise, Baranczyk was shocked that I was planning to purchase a home in Pueblo and to leave the company.
I had no idea that he would open that can of worms and tell O’Rourke about my plans, but sure enough, I found myself talking to the new owner about my plans a few days later.
Instead of letting me go or showing me the door, O’Rourke asked me to stay and offered the possibility of working remotely from Pueblo.
So a couple of months and a few discussions later, we decided that the editor of The Mountain Mail could not work remotely.
We need someone who can be here daily to, among other things, be available to the public. The Mountain Mail is a community newspaper after all.
The company hopes to have a new editor in place before July.
My new role in the company will consist of many different roles.
I will lead the efforts to take page production and pagination out of the newsrooms in Colorado. This will allow editors and reporters more time to produce engaging local news to better serve readers in each of the communities we serve.
I will work on all special editions for The Mountain Mail, the Fairplay Flume, the Leadville Herald Democrat and the Chaffee County Times.
There will be a myriad of other tasks I will be performing, including writing and photography, layout and design, filling in for absent editors and as an occasional reporter.
In a nutshell I am here to help where help is needed, and as the company grows I hope to become an integral reason it does so in Colorado.
