Despite feeling a little drained from many homecoming activities, Coach Kenny Wilcox said, the Spartan cross country teammates raced side by side at the meet in Gunnison on Saturday Sept. 17 in the home of the Western College Mountaineers and Gunnison High School Cowboys.
The Lady Spartans captured first with a team score of 40, while Gunnison had 50, Lake County a 53, Ponderosa an 86 and Olathe a 144.
The Salida boys’ team took second, by one point, behind Montrose, 39-38. Ponderosa took second with 58, host Gunnison took fourth with a 122 and Crested Butte scored a 139.
At the high school level, Gunnison and Salida are both regulars at the 3A state meet.
The Salida team has some races they want to prioritize and fully spend on, and others they want to strategize on, Wilcox said. The race in Gunnison was the latter type.
The Mountaineer Cowboy race provided the Spartans with the opportunity to work on pack running, which is easier to put together when there is a smaller meet, Wilcox said. The day had beautiful weather, agreeable weather, and a flat course of dirt and grass, he recounted.
Wilcox said it was a two-loop course, and during the second loop, particularly in areas where there were little to no fans on the sidelines, some of the Spartans struggled mentally to keep their energy up. However, with fewer competitors, the Spartans were able to keep their teammates beside them.
4A school Montrose was the team for the Spartans to beat, Wilcox said. They were a little stronger than Salida, but the Spartans had better depth.
Spartan senior Izayah Baxter and sophomore Zeke Wilcox paired up for the first mile before Izayah pulled ahead and joined Jonas Graff of Montrose and Jace Peters of Lake County.
The three seniors tightened the screws on each other before it was down to two, Graff and Izayah, coach Wilcox said.
In the final 200, Graff came out ahead of Baxter by 4 seconds, finishing first at 16 minutes and 50 seconds. Baxter took second with 16:54 and Wilcox placed third at 17:16.
Sophomore Zac Cates’ personal record of 19:08 kept the Spartans close with Montrose, and when Salida’s 6th best sophomore Bennan King finished ahead of Montrose’s number 5, things were looking even better, Wilcox said.
Spartan Logan Merriam was fighting with Montrose’s 5, but ultimately Montrose won by a single point. “Every spot matters,” Wilcox said.
Two of the Lady Spartans, seniors Alex Hebert and Lane Baker were held out of the race at Gunnison due to injuries and health issues.
The Lady Spartans’ main competition were the Lake County Panthers and the Gunnison Cowgirls.
Senior Quinn Smith shadowed near the front behind Gunnison’s Madelyn Stice, then left Stice behind and won first place with a time of 19:40.
Freshman Nora Paschall moved from the Spartans’ 5th runner last week to the second position, and teamed up with freshman Chloe Vallier for the entire race, joined by Emerson Reed most of the course.
Paschall finished 8th with a time of 21:53, a personal record. Sophomore River Tompson finished 15th with a time of 21:51, spelling victory for the Spartans.
The Spartans’ next meet in Rim Rock, Kansas will be bigger, with schools from multiple states, Wilcox said. “The course itself is wildly fun, with farmland and hills.”
The Spartans will be competing against teams they don’t know, he added, and will be running in the Crimson division against bigger schools. The Rim Rock meet will take place on Saturday, Sept 24.
