Despite feeling a little drained from many homecoming activities, Coach Kenny Wilcox said, the Spartan cross country teammates raced side by side at the meet in Gunnison on Saturday Sept. 17 in the home of the Western College Mountaineers and Gunnison High School Cowboys. 

The Lady Spartans captured first with a team score of 40, while Gunnison had 50, Lake County a 53, Ponderosa an 86 and Olathe a 144.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.