Salida Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich presented an update to the 2022 budget Monday during the city council’s work session.
The largest change to next year’s budget will be the removal of $2 million originally earmarked for soaking pools at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Mike “Diesel” Post, city parks and recreation director, said they put out a request for bids and received one for about $2.8 million.
Post said some options to consider are rolling the project into future plans or building three soaking pools, instead of the planned five pools.
He said two years ago the city received bids for $1.6 million and $1.8 million, but because of a 27 percent increase in costs of construction materials, the bid price had risen much higher than planned. He also suggested using some of the money, approximately $960,000, to build a splash pad, another project the city has looked at for the aquatic center.
Tihonovich also presented increases in city personnel, with the request for 7.5 full-time equivalent positions.
Tihonovich said in the memo with her presentation to the council that “typical to an organization providing services as its main commodity, personnel costs are the single highest expenditure in the budget, representing 32.1 percent of all spending.”
The increases would include one full-time equivalent for the police department for record keeping. That would be offset money saved by not having the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office cover record keeping for the city. The police department currently has 21 employees.
Parks and Recreation is requesting two full-time employees for a new facilitator for recreational programing, as well as a maintenance and parks worker. The department currently has 17.25 full-time equivalents.
Salida Fire Department, with 15 employees, is not requesting any new personnel.
Public Works, with 11.5 full-time equivalents, is requesting one new employee, to work as a mechanic on Public Works equipment, but also to be shared with the police and fire departments.
The Administration Department, with 9.5 full-time equivalents, is requesting a full-time human resource manager.
The city Arts and Culture Department, with 6.5 full-time equivalents, is requesting another 1.5. This would include a full-time event coordinator and part-time community outreach coordinator. City Administrator Drew Nelson said the new part-time employee could liaison to “pound the pavement,” working to help fill city venues.
The Water and Wastewater Department, with six full-time employees, is requesting one more to float between the two plants.
The Community Development Department, with four full-time employees, is not requesting any more.
Some of the larger projects in the operating budget include:
• Software upgrades – $157,000.
• Vandaveer master plan – $150,000.
• Americans with Disabilities Act compliance transition plan for parks and recreational facilities – $80,000.
Tihonovich said the current available fund balances anticipated for 2023 break down as follows:
• General Fund – $2,550,562.
• Capital Improvement Projects Fund – $20,055.
• Streets Fund – $123,972.
• Water Fund – $3,746,109.
• Wastewater Fund – $794,347.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.