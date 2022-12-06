The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging will conduct listening sessions Dec. 16 in Buena Vista and Salida to gather feedback on eight core topics related to older adults.  

The agency invites all area seniors and community partners or service providers to attend the two-hour sessions, a press release stated.

