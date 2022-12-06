The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging will conduct listening sessions Dec. 16 in Buena Vista and Salida to gather feedback on eight core topics related to older adults.
The agency invites all area seniors and community partners or service providers to attend the two-hour sessions, a press release stated.
Sessions will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., and 3 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Shavano Room of the Touber Building, 448 E. First St. in Salida.
Feedback from the community will be incorporated in the agency’s next four-year plan, which will dictate its operations between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2027.
Questions about the sessions can be directed to Mary Mares at 139 E. Third St., Salida, CO 81201, by calling 719-539-3341 or by emailing mary.mares@uaacog.com.
