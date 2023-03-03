Soul Space offers services

Barbara Vandeberg, operator of Soul Space Colorado, a healing and performing arts retreat center in Crestone, now offers self-discovery counseling and body work training in Salida and custom designs one-on-one retreats.
Originally of Pella, Iowa, Vandeberg went to Calvin College in Michigan from 1981-85, from undergraduate into a teaching master’s degree specializing in learning disabilities. She now has master’s degrees in teaching, divinity and vital energy, which she incorporates in her practices.
