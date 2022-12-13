Valley to Valley Senior Care Center hosted its inaugural WinterFest fundraiser dinner Saturday at Salida Community Center with music, dancing and a silent auction of 25 items.

There was also a sale of items crafted by seniors from the center along with some donated time. While the winter fundraiser and auction has been happening for nearly 12 years, the dinner, music and dance aspect is new, thought up by the senior center, organizer Eve Braden said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.