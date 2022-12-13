Valley to Valley Senior Care Center hosted its inaugural WinterFest fundraiser dinner Saturday at Salida Community Center with music, dancing and a silent auction of 25 items.
There was also a sale of items crafted by seniors from the center along with some donated time. While the winter fundraiser and auction has been happening for nearly 12 years, the dinner, music and dance aspect is new, thought up by the senior center, organizer Eve Braden said.
Amy and Eric Dean played acoustic mandolin and guitar, respectively.
“We want to have our sponsor program back up to where it should be,” Braden said, explaining that in recent years it has been down due to COVID and inflation. “We’re hoping to have a good turnout financially and be able to help out in many directions.”
She said 72 people came for the first time this year. “You get live music and good food for a good cause,” attendee Craig Anderson said.
Another attendee, Donna Herrington, said she appreciated that the community center was now owned by Senior Citizens Inc.
The event raised almost $3,000, Braden said.
