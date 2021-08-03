Chaffee County commissioners will convene as the 1041 permit authority at 1 p.m. today to continue deliberations on an extension of an existing 1041 permit for Blue Triton Brands’ spring water production process and associated transmission pipeline and loading facility.
The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave., for their regular meeting.
Commissioners will convene as the Board of Equalization to consider referee’s recommendations from property tax hearings and then reconvene as the Board of County Commissioners for a public hearing on the Darland Heritage Water Subdivision exemption at 34515 N. U.S. 24, Buena Vista, a request to subdivide 58.04 acres into two lots of 5 acres and 53.04 acres.
Commissioners will also hear first reading of a proposed ordinance adopting regulations on application and licensing, permitting or operation of short-term rentals in unincorporated portions of Chaffee County.
In other business commissioners will consider:
• Resolution 2021-41 approving the McFarland Heritage Water Subdivision exemption.
• Entering into a building inspections intergovernmental agreement with the City of Salida.
• A request for renewal of a hotel and restaurant liquor license for Cliff Hangers Inc., doing business as Cliffhangers, 22720 W. U.S. 50.
• Resolution 2021-54 for the Broadview Rural Open Space Incentive plat amendment.
• Resolution 2021-53 for the Haygood plat amendment.
• A resolution for the Sage Heights major subdivision sketch plan.
• A resolution for the Swift vacation right-of-way.
• Entering into a public access agreement for a viewing area on Centerville Way with grantor Jeff Ince.
Convening as the Board of Health, commissioners will consider a resolution for a variance for Riverside Grill to install a gray water handwashing station.
Following the 1041 permit authority meeting, commissioners will reconvene as the Board of County Commissioners then adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice from County Attorney Jennifer Davis on specific legal questions involving the Alison Brown federal litigation, Case No. 1:19-cv-01301- RMR-STV.
Deputy County Attorney Daniel Tom, Bob Christiansen, Dan Short and Beth Helmke may also attend.
Meetings are held in person at the commissioners meeting room or can be accessed online at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109 079 543.
