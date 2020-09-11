Blake nears 100th walk; Wish of a Lifetime commends him

Salidan George Blake, a World War II veteran, will celebrate his 100th birthday on January 29.
In May, the Pearl Harbor survivor began the first of 100 walks he’s taking before his 100th birthday, with donations to the fundraiser going to The Chaffee County Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund to help those who have lost their jobs due to COVID and need help with rent, food, medical bills, household supplies and other needs.
Now, nearing his 100th walk, Blake will be commended at 10 a.m. Sunday in a ceremony at Riverside Park by a Denver based non-profit, Wish of a Lifetime, for his community service and to celebrate his lifetime achievements.
After taking his daily walk near his home on Crestone Avenue, he’ll be driven to Riverside Park for the commemoration in honor of his efforts.
“Because of COVID restrictions attendance will be by invitation and attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain a six foot distance from other guests,” said Shannon Hollis of Wish of a Lifetime. “We’ve had wonderful support from the community and have met with a lot of warmth and enthusiasm around this wish experience for George.”
Wish of a Lifetime is a newly announced charitable affiliate of AARP. The mission of Wish of a Lifetime from AARP is “to shift the way society views and values our oldest generations” by fulfilling seniors’ dreams and sharing their stories to inspire people of all ages.
“We heard about George Blake’s efforts when a colleague of mine came across a media piece about the walks he was taking to raise money for Chaffee County’s Emergency Response Fund,” Hollis said. “We got in touch with Tom Syzek, George’s friend from Ark Valley Helping Hands which assists seniors in maintaining independence in their own homes.”
So far Blake’s efforts have raised $4,464 and donations are still being received at coloradogives.org/GeorgeBlakechallenge.
Joe Tiepel, executive director of the Chafee County Community Foundation (CCCF) Emergency Response Fund, said, “The ERF existed before COVID was launched with the Decker Fire last year but our current work is directed at COVID related responses through individual assistance and nonprofit assistance.
“It is so rare to fall into the orbit of such an incredible and humble person like George Blake. His life, his actions and most recently this 100 walks campaign to benefit our Emergency Response Funs are so inspiring. Thank you George!”
CCCF does not take any administrative fees from ERF contributions so 100 percent of donations go into the fund.
