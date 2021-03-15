For the first time since the county closed its doors due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, Chaffee County Administrative offices will re-open, on a limited basis, beginning today.
The county cites increasing vaccination rates, decreasing infection rates locally as being the reason the doors will open.
Face masks are required along with physical distancing. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should not visit.
Visits should be limited to more complicated needs or transactions when possible. Patrons are advised to continue using remote services, phone, drop-off boxes and mail.
County public meetings will continue on Zoom until further notice.
Meeting times and links can be found at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/#calendar.
