The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hear two presentations during their regular meeting today at 6:30 p.m., the first from Susan Matthews, director of the Salida Regional Library District, regarding a library update and potential expansion into Poncha Springs.
The second presentation will be from Jerry Mallett, requesting a letter of support for a potential ice rink and sports training facility north of Poncha Springs.
The Salida City Council has cancelled their scheduled work session for today.
In new business the Poncha Springs board will review porposed signage for Colorado Outpost, evaluate their short term rental policy and consider liquor licenses renewals for the Chaffee County Fairgrounds and Alta gas station.
The board is scheduled to go into executive session to consider the town administrator’s employment agreement, then will return to regular session to vote on said agreement.
Due to health and safety concerns, the meeting will be held remotely. You can attend by phone by calling 1-346-248-7799 and using access code 837 8106 3902.
You can attend online by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902 or www.zoom.us.
