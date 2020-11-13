During Forensic Nurse Week, Nov. 9-13, the Chaffee County Sexual Assault Response Team wants to educate the public about forensic nurses and the care they provide.
After an assault, forensic nurses, also called sexual assault nurse examiners, or SANEs, care for the survivor’s needs and collect evidence that can be used for prosecution, should the survivor decide to pursue it, Shelley Schriener, Coordinator for the Chaffee County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) said.
These exams are available to all survivors of sexual assault, regardless of their decision about reporting to law enforcement.
In Chaffee County a team of four SANEs is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide compassionate, professional care and support to anyone who has experienced sexual violence, Schriener said.
The SANE team strives to make exams as accessible as possible for survivors anywhere in Chaffee County, as well as, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
“We’re honored and privileged to be able to offer these critical services to the community,” Schriener said.
“Prior to the formation of this SANE team, for the last several years victims of sexual violence had to be transported to Cañon City, Summit County, or Alamosa to access these exams.
“It made it virtually impossible for survivors who chose not to report to law enforcement to get a SANE exam.
“Now, we can offer medical care, evidence collection, and support to our community in a way that is much more convenient and less re-traumatizing.”
In addition to medical care and evidence collection, each person accessing a SANE exam is referred to community resources such as The Alliance, SolVista, and other partners who can help care for the survivor’s long term needs.
Evidence can be collected five days or more after an assault, Schriener said.
Anyone who has experienced sexual violence and wants to access a SANE exam can call The Alliance at 719-539-7347 or Chaffee County Dispatch at 719-539-2596 if they would like to report to law enforcement.
All information associated with SANE is exams is completely confidential, and victims are never charged for any SANE exam services.
