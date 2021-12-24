Brian Turner, CEO of Solvista Health, told the Salida Hospital District board of directors Tuesday that the new Salida Crisis Regional Assessment Center is on time and on budget.
The center will have both long-term care and a walk-in crisis center to help those facing mental health challenges. It should be completed in 2022.
Turner told the board about several other new programs Solvista has implemented, including iMatter, which was recently adopted statewide and offers three vouchers for telehealth services to youth ages 12-18. “Dozens of kids each year” use the program, he said.
Solvista has improved access to mental health treatment through its “promoting hope” and “project spirit” initiatives. Turner said the former is a “comprehensive suicide prevention grant,” while the latter offers temporary support such as grief counseling and resiliency training.
In other business, Julio Nuñez, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center human resources director, reported that staffing continues to be an issue. The hospital has 42 positions open, and 22 are considered hard to recruit.
Nuñez said they have a “new aggressive strategic plan” to combat staffing shortages, including sign-on and referral bonuses to attract new applications. From Dec. 6-17 the hospital signed 12 new employees.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, said the hospital had “overall positive financials for this year.”
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom.
