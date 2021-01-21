After Chaffee County and the Town of Buena Vista both recommended Monica Haskell and Patrick Post for at-large seats on the Chaffee Housing Authority, the City of Salida discussed and considered them at its work session and regular meeting Tuesday.
Council members Harald Kasper, Dan Shore and Justin Critelli all voiced support for Emily Marquis as well. With no alternatives for the two at-large positions, council eventually approved a motion recommending Haskell and Post, but added an amendment that an at-large alternative be created as well and that person be Marquis.
The motions passed 6-0.
In unfinished business, council approved a public access agreement with Kitson Holdings, LLC for the area on the south side of the Boathouse Cantina, between the Coors Boat Ramp and F Street. Council previously discussed the agreement, but recommended its Parks Recreation Open Space and Trails board look over the agreement first.
PROST did so and had three principal concerns, all of which were addressed in the proposed agreement – continuity of a 6-foot wide access to be consistently clear; that a “Walk Your Wheels” notice be painted on the concrete for clear visual notice; and that the area be kept safe and clear of snow and ice in the winter.
With those concerns addressed in the agreement, the motion approving the public access agreement passed, 6-0.
During citizen comments, Sue Ann Hum spoke on behalf of the Public Arts Commission. She said the commission was eager to begin considering public art projects and asked council to reexamine the commission’s 2020 budget, which was held due to the pandemic, and add that $10,000 to its 2021 budget.
Mayor P.T. Wood recommended the art commission discuss it with council during a work session, and later during reports he said he thinks this year “is a good time for a significant public art project.”
The consent agenda also passed, 6-0, approving the 2020 concrete maintenance project and also awarding the 2021 Sewer Reconstruction Project to the low bidder, RMS Utilities of Alamosa.
Council member Mike Pollock questioned the selection over local companies, and public works director David Lady said he followed up on the company with Saguache, Del Norte and Monte Vista about projects RMS had done there and heard nothing bad about them and, thus, had no reason not to recommend them.
RMS’ bid was $215,466.50 to update the collection system and the total budget will be $242,513.15 for the project, which includes a 10 percent contingency as well as $5,500 for quality control materials testing.
Before the regular meeting Tuesday, council held its work session.
Jon Fritz of the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association provided council with an update.
“There’s been tons of skaters and it has been great (at Lost Lake, below Frantz Lake),” Fritz said. “We have a lot of fantastic momentum.” He said this year there have been about 60 people per day skating out on the lake, compared to about four people a day in 2017-2019.
Atmos Energy also gave a presentation. Vice president of marketing Rob Leivo said Atmos is looking at four things to meet Colorado’s clean energy goals, as well as its own goals: system upgrades; renewable natural gas projects; zero net energy homes; and consumer behavior.
An example of a renewable natural gas project is capturing the methane released at wastewater treatment plants.
Councilman Harald Kasper expressed interest in the feasibility of Salida’s wastewater plant being used for a similar project and Leivo said he could put him in touch with one of their partners to examine it.
Council also discussed the proposed revival of the Tennessee Pass rail line during the work session, with Wood and Kasper not partaking in the conversation since they own property near the line.
Council members Justin Critelli asked what tools the council has while Alisa Pappenfort said, “it sounds like we need to join in protests.”
Administrator Drew Nelson said the best option was to request the environmental review not be waved for the rail line at this point.
