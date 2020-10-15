Buena Vista, CCUAS Club breaks ground on new park

Members of the Central Colorado Unmanned Aerial Systems Club and the Buena Vista Recreation Department broke ground Oct. 8 for the Buena Vista Drone Flying Park, which, when complete, will offer multiple ways for drone pilots to hone their flying skills.
“We saw a lot of skate parks in towns, but no drone parks,” said UAS club president Taylor Albrecht, who, along with town recreation director Earl Richmond, gave remarks at the event Thursday morning.
The park, located at the southeast corner of the vast historic Rodeo Grounds property, near the BV Sportsmen’s Club, now features a flight deck for pilots to practice.
When the park is complete, the area will have space for pilots to seek certification for use of drones in emergency situations such as wildland firefighting, practice their aerial cinematography, an obstacle course, and a race course that may someday host sanctioned races in the burgeoning sport of UAS racing.
