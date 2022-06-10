Rockies Rampage – Skate park to host competition

Friends of Salida Skateparks is partnering with World Cup Skateboarding to host the Heart of the Rockies Rampage June 17 at the Salida Skate Park in Centennial Park, 410 W. U.S. 50.
The event will have categories for groms, amateur, women’s, masters and professional competition. The groms division is for competitors ages 12 and younger, while masters is for competitors ages 40 and older.
Competition kicks off with the groms competition at 9 a.m. and concludes with the professional final at 3 p.m. It will be followed by an awards ceremony.
A kickoff party for the contest will take place at 6 p.m. June 16 at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
The total prize purse for the competition is $10,000, and awards will be given to the top three finishers in every division. Cash prizes will be awarded in the women’s, masters and professional divisions.
Prizes include shoes, skating wear and other recreational opportunities. Raffle prizes will also be given out in addition to the awards presented to the top performers.
The event is expected to attract both local skaters and competitors from across the United States. This is the first time Salida has hosted a World Cup Skateboarding contest.
Registration for the event takes place at 5 p.m. June 16 or 8 a.m. June 17. Competitors can RSVP at www.fibark.com/heart-of-the-rockies-rampage. The amateur and groms divisions have a $20 entry fee, while the rest cost $40.
