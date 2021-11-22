Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson announced in a press release Friday that a police department investigation concluded the death of Glenn Ott, 18, Oct. 26 in the downtown skate park was accidental.
While Ott was riding his bicycle in the skate park he attempted a maneuver into the bowl and fell directly on his head, causing major head trauma.
Johnson said a final toxicology report delivered to the Chaffee County Coroner’s Office found no drugs or alcohol in Ott’s system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.