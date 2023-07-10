Dear Editor:
My husband and I began coming to Salida in the mid-1990s to visit relatives who’d retired here. We started to consider doing the same. My husband had long-term heart issues, so we checked out healthcare. The hospital was old but adequate. We had occasion to use the ER after I had a fall. There was an internal medicine group, and the county was visited regularly by cardiologists from Colorado Springs. In 1999 we bought property with the goal of building a home and retiring to Salida in the next five years. We moved in 2003.
As for elder care, we did minimal research. We did know about Columbine Manor. What we did not research were options between a hospital and nursing care center. In retrospect this was a very important omission.
We’d recently overseen care of our elderly parents and knew some version of assisted living could be a critical component. In San Diego, where we then lived, there were several types of assisted living, including retirement communities with associated assisted-living apartments and group homes with four-five residents. Nothing like this was available in Chaffee County. And still isn’t 20 years later.
Since then many aspects of healthcare in this county have improved. We have a new hospital with specialists in cardiology, neurology, dermatology and pulmonology, among others. However, escalating housing costs have become a serious problem in attracting and retaining healthcare personnel, partly due to so much housing stock tied up in second homes and vacation rentals, much owned by nonresidents. Consequently we are losing physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals and having trouble attracting replacements. Couple that with becoming a desired community for retirees and having one of the highest average ages of any Colorado county, and you have a real healthcare problem.
I would not recommend anyone retire here until the absence of intermediate-level care has been addressed. No one should sell property to customers over 60 without explaining the county’s healthcare options, particularly total lack of intermediate-level care. Many of our friends and acquaintances have moved elsewhere in Colorado or other states to access assisted living. My husband’s health is declining, and we have no clear path forward if/when I’m no longer able to oversee his care. It is excruciating to be between this healthcare rock and hard place. No one should have to face this in their 80s.
Ellen T. Bauder,
Salida
