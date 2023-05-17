Buena Vista educators petition school district

Members of the Buena Vista Education Association petitioned the school board for official recognition Monday night.

 Photo by Hannah Harn

The Buena Vista Education Association came out in force for the school board meeting Monday and presented a petition signed by more than 70 percent of Buena Vista School District employees in support of formally recognizing the union.

The meeting room was full, with nearly two dozen district employees wearing red “Stronger Together” shirts in support of the petition.

