The Colorado Democratic Party will offer a virtual training session for potential candidates for local or state party offices from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28.
Colorado Democrats elect new officers for the county and state every two years. Anyone interested in running for one of the Chaffee County or state party offices or working on a candidate’s committee can participate in the training, according to a press release.
