Miners once used caged canaries as an early warning system of deadly gases. Over time, the phrase “canary in the coal mine” became a universal indicator of possible adverse or dangerous conditions. The term can also apply to businesses. Or cities.
For a town receiving a record number of tourists and tax dollars, the modern canary in the mine is businesses reducing services or hours or closing several days each week during peak season.
Many Salida restaurants and bars, along with others nationally, are fighting for survival – not from a lack of customers but a severe shortage of available workers.
During a rising economic tide, many are fighting to keep their heads above water.
“All restaurants now have longer wait times because of staffing shortages, and that is starting to hurt business and reputations,” said Chris Tracy, owner of Currents Restaurant and a new venture, the Side Hustle, both on North F Street in Salida. “Some customers are understanding. Others expect everything to be normal. It’s not.”
Tracy said a lack of housing, not simply a shortage, is the most significant contributor to unavailable workers locally. He also believes that ongoing unemployment benefit extensions, currently set to expire Sept. 6, have encouraged laborers to remain home.
“This is a record year for us, and we could still do 15-20 percent more volume, but we can’t expand out to maximum efficiency because there aren’t enough employees,” he said.
The labor shortage is felt more strongly in a small town heavily reliant on the service industry, but it occurs nationwide. National Federation of Independent Businesses data shows that 49 percent of small companies cannot fill openings – a 50-year high. Job postings nationally are now past 10 million, a record.
The most recent issue of The Mountain Mail contained 56 advertisements in the Help Wanted section, with many offering signing bonuses and benefits.
Wages do not appear to be the cause of the shortage. According to Tracy, average pay is up about 25 percent over last year in the service industry alone. Many companies, including his, now offer insurance and matching 401k programs to entice employees to re-enter the workplace.
Freed from virus restrictions and fears, tourists began flocking to Salida in March, and the influx has been at a record-high level throughout the summer. Simultaneously, numerous local bars and restaurants began closing one or two days a week, discontinued services at critical hours or reduced offerings.
Dozens of area businesses are dropping hours or days. Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden recently cut its kitchen hours. Las Camelinas discontinued lunch service. The Safeway delicatessen often has the lights off during peak hours.
Melissa Zielinko, owner of Sprockets, said she would soon have to close an additional day of the week unless able to hire a new cook. “We can only do what we can to give the best service,” she said.
The problem has also affected other industries, such as rafting, farming and motels.
Travis Hochard, general manager of River Runners, noted a tough time finding people this season. “Guides were pretty good, but we have been short-staffed at the grill, phones and guest services (check-in, check-out). As a result, The Grill is closed Monday-Wednesday, the final three weeks of the year. We have never had to do that.”
An area garlic farm grew their best crop ever this year, 70,000 head of garlic, but will lose much of it because they can’t find enough workers to pull the produce from the field.
Motel managers report an ongoing battle to maintain adequate staffing, with owners and managers often filling key roles, such as housekeeping or front desk, to keep the doors open.
Despite record numbers of customers, many Salida businesses are feeling an economic pinch. When most bars and restaurants should be expanding and reaping the rewards of returning travelers, quite a few are shrinking. “If you close two days a week, that’s one-third of your total business,” Tracy said. “That’s not sustainable.”
The long-term consequences are simple to imagine.
“It’s easy to see where this is going,” Tracy said. “Soon, there will be fewer choices in restaurants and bars across the board.” At least four area restaurants are currently for sale, and one longtime food operator plans to shut the doors forever in the fall. “As we lose services, we’ll start to lose attractiveness as a tourist destination.”
“All we can fix on a short timeline is provide housing,” Tracy said. “One way to help is by taxing vacation rentals like they started doing in Crested Butte. They have a 5 percent excise tax and use the money exclusively to fund low-income housing. We also have underutilized land in both the city and county. The rafting industry figured this out long ago by allowing camping on their property. Why not set some county land aside for trailers or RVs or tents? The problem needs to be fixed at the county level because it’s not just a Salida issue.”
Even once federal unemployment incentives cease in September, housing will still not be available in Salida or the Arkansas Valley. And, unlike other tourist communities, there is no nearby spillover town from which service workers can commute.
Fewer workers mean businesses cannot expand, much less remain open at the highest capacity during a relatively short peak season. Tracy said that must eventually translate to fewer tax dollars. Once the glut of cash sitting in city coffers drops, it means a potential decrease in funds available for services, including parks, roads, fire and police.
“We’re riding a big wave of tourism right now,” Tracy said. “But like with nature, when things get out of balance (not enough housing or employees), a contraction and correction usually arrive.”
