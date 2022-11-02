Golden to present WWI artifacts at museum

Former Salidan Maj. Gen. Walter Golden will present a display of his and his grandfather’s World War I artifacts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Salida Museum, 406½ U.S. 50 (behind the chamber of commerce).
Admission is free on Veterans Day.
Several years ago Golden was given a cardboard box containing military artifacts that belonged to his maternal grandfather, Frank Frantz, who served in World War I.
“The box was given to me by my grandmother and mother, Linda Golden,” he said. “My mother was also an Army veteran. The items were in pristine condition, and I thought it would be nice to show them at the Salida Museum on Veterans Day.”
Frantz lived in Salida and was 28 years old when he enlisted on Aug. 15, 1918. At that time he was an engineer for the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, was single and had been the sole support of his family for some time, his father having died of silicosis, also known as miner’s consumption or black lung.
His occupation as an engineer was considered critical for the Army. He served just under a year before being honorably discharged on July 16, 1919.
Among the items from Golden’s grandfather’s artifacts are a wool overcoat and garrison hats, a gas mask and strips of wool fabric called puttees that were used to cover the lower leg, like boots, because the supply of leather boots ran short during WWI.
Items from Golden’s collection include a 32-by-37-inch framed piece featuring miniature flags from 37 of the countries that were part of his command plus patches from different components of Afghan police that he trained, uniforms from his service in Iraq and Afghanistan and the two-star flag that was presented to him at the Pentagon when he was promoted to major general.
Golden was a Mountain Mail and Pueblo Chieftain paper boy in his youth and received much of his inspiration from WWII veterans Laurence “Campy” Campton, Dick Tuttle, Chuck Jay, Danny Johnson and others. He was selected to attend Boys State and later received a nomination to West Point. He is a master sviator with more than 2,200 flying hours.
More information on Golden can be found in the Veterans Day special edition of The Mountain Mail.
Everyone is invited to stop by the museum on Veterans Day, meet the general (or get reacquainted) and see the display.
The items will remain at the museum Nov. 12 and 13 from noon to 4 p.m. However, Golden will only be there on Veterans Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission Saturday and Sunday is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors 65 and older, $1 for students ages 7-17 and free for kids younger than age 7.
