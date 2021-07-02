Salida police officers arrested Bradley Michael Ophaug, 59, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, June 1 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Robert Bruce Downing, 80, Salida, was arrested May 31 on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign at a through highway and driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both. He was held without bond.
Richard John Watkin, 46, Lakewood, was arrested May 30 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, operating a vehicle with defective or missing headlamps and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Raymond Walter Mizura, 26, Denver, was arrested May 30 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, signal devices failing to meet requirements and driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Richard Kennedy, 49, Salida, was arrested May 29 on charges of harassment in a public place using obscene language or gesture and petty disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Adam Patrick Merritt, 38, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 29 on charges of criminal impersonation, driving a vehicle upon a highway when license was restrained for express consent or alcohol, driving on a highway with park lights when headlights required, obstructing a peace officer, driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both, and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
John Grant Holcomb, 32, Salida, was arrested May 27 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Quedan Leo Jerome Baker, 18, Salida, was arrested May 27 on charges of careless driving and driving a motor vehicle when license under restraint – suspended. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Norman Vernon Veasman, 43, Salida, was arrested May 26 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
