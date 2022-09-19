by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
and
Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida Spartan football team took the lead early and didn’t look back as they dominated the Coal Ridge Titans 35-6 in a homecoming victory Friday.
Before the game the Spartan fans were treated to Purple Doom being flown in by helicopter to deliver the game ball to the Spartan seniors and captains.
The last time the Spartans faced down Coal Ridge was in the spring of 2020, where the Titans won 21-0.
Salida was without defensive stand-out senior Drew Johnson this week, after an ankle injury the week before against Rye, but Coach Matt Luttrell said the rest of the team really stepped up. “Without Drew, we weren’t sure how we were going to play. But our guys weren’t going to lose homecoming. I’m super proud of them. They really stepped up tonight. The seniors played really well. It was a great team effort.”
Luttrell said sophomore Brody Hudson stepped up and made some huge plays for the Spartans.
After winning the coin toss and choosing to defer, Salida kicked off to the Titans and the strong Spartan defense held Coal Ridge to three and out, with senior Eddie Glaser stepping up for the big play on third and 11, knocking the Titan pass out of the air. Coal Ridge kicked and Salida returned the punt to start their offensive push at their own 46.
The Salida offense, under the leadership of junior quarterback Caiven Lake and the strong shoulders of junior Chris Graf, began marching down the field to the end zone. Graf had 82 total yards on 16 runs and two touchdowns.
Salida put their first points on the board at nine minutes, 16 seconds into the first half. They attempted a point after touchdown, but the snap was fumbled. Quick thinking by Lake had him toss the ball in for the two-point conversion.
After kick-off, the Titans began marching down the field, but the Spartan defense remained strong. After one first down, the Spartans forced Coal Ridge out in three, with a short punt, and Salida recovered at midfield.
With junior Wyatt Farney taking several hand-offs from Lake, before moving into the red zone, where Lake tossed it to Glaser for the Spartan’s second touchdown. Making the PAT this time, Salida was up 15-0 at with 4:18 left in the first quarter.
The Titans received the kick-off, and despite a strong stand by the Spartans, Coal Ridge was able to march down and score a touchdown, but missed the PAT at the end of the first, making it 15-6 Salida in the last seconds of the first quarter.
Salida took the ball off the kick-off and moved down the field with confidence, this time with junior Conner Gentile making some big plays and then a touchdown. With the PAT, Salida goes up 22-6 with 9:03 left in the first half.
Most of the second quarter was a back and forth between the two teams, although the Titans did surprise Salida with a fake punt on fourth and 12, with Coal Ridge junior quarterback Dominic Lazalde scrambling for the first down.
“That was my mistake,” Luttrell said. “We should have expected them trying something like that.”
The half ended with the score still 22-6.
At halftime senior Skyler Margon was crowned homecoming queen and the Salida Marching Band put on a show, playing the school fight song while spelling out the letters S-H-S, followed by John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Salida took the kick-off with a big return by senior Simon Bertolino, before Salida continued their offense dominance, moving the ball down the field with runs by Grif, Farney, and junior Ashton Walker, before putting it into the end zone. A bounce off the goalpost on the PAT put Salida up 28-6 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.
The Spartan defense forced Coal Ridge into a passing third and ten, when Glaser make the interception and big return.
While the Titan defense pushed hard, forcing the Spartans into a fourth and 10 position, Lake was able to connect with junior Daniel Edgington for another six points. That touchdown and PAT sets the Spartans up 35-6 with about five minutes left in the third.
The two teams spend the rest of the third and all of the fourth quarter just moving the ball up and down the field. Salida is clearly working to kill the clock, while the Spartan defense held the Titans from scoring. Salida did try for a field goal towards the end of the fourth, but it came up short.
This win puts Salida at 2-2 overall with no league games thus far, and sets Coal Ridge at 2-2.
“This is the most excited I’ve been in a long time,” Glaser said after the game. He had scored the first touchdown of his high school career, which he said he has been waiting for since freshman year.
“This game had way bigger value than the team’s match against Rye, Glaser said. “We haven’t won a home game since 2018, so the home crowd has never been able to watch us win by this much.”
Glaser also feels that every Spartan played for someone on Friday night. For many, that was Johnson. For Glaser, it was for his late grandfather Ray Glaser, whose birthday was the day before, and for his little cousin Aidan who shares that birthday.
Lake had 7 completions in 14 attempts, including two touchdowns and one interception. Gentile had 49 yards in 5 catches with a long of 33 and 1 touchdown. Farney had 75 yards in 7 attempts while Bertolino had 18 yards with two attempts.
Lake spread his passes around with junior Jase Young, Walker, senior Chase Diesslin, Farney, Glaser and Edgington all making catches. Edgington had a long of 26 yards and one touchdown, while Glaser had the other touchdown.
Graf lead the team in all-purpose yards with 82 yards gained overall, while Farney had 75 and Gentile had 49.
Defensively, Glaser pulled in one interception for 30 yards, while junior Anthony Ortiz snagged another for a 20 yard gain.
Hudson lead the team defensively with 83 solo and five assisted tackles, for eight total. Bertolino and Diesslin had seven total tackles, four solo and three assists each. Bertolino also had a sack for a five yard loss.
Overall the team had 17 total solo tackles, showing just how much dominance the Spartan defense had against the Titans.
The Spartans will hit the road next Friday, Sept 23 to face off against the Tigers.
