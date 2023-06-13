Running nearly 1,500 miles from Leadville to the Mississippi River, the Arkansas River, after winter snow and spring runoff, is near peak flows, potentially right in time for the FIBArk Whitewater Festival in Salida.
The Arkansas collects water from the Sawatch and Mosquito mountain ranges, and is the sixth longest river in the country.
This year the Upper Arkansas Valley has seen cooler temperatures and good snow. The river is currently up, and more runoff will be coming. “We have the potential for a strong runoff this year, and that could happen during FIBArk,” Tom Waters, Colorado Parks and Wildlife park manager, said.
Waters estimated the river level this year for FIBArk would be average to above average, though he said it is hard to predict.
One of the most difficult rapids on the current downriver course is Seidel’s Suckhole, where Eric Seidel, a German contestant who helped introduce kayaking to the FIBArk races in 1953, had a close call.
“When it’s higher it’s definitely moving faster and can change the look of the river,” Corrine Servis, CPW operations manager, said. “Some sections could get more washed out, and others could get more technical. It changes the game for sure.”
Depending on how high the water is, a section of the river could make a hole, a wave or something else, she said. “The river looks different today. It has significantly changed since the time of the beginning of FIBArk.”
For almost all river events, participants are required to wear a helmet and a personal flotation device, and most also require protective footwear. However in any event, wearing a life jacket is advisable, Waters and Servis agreed.
“They float and you don’t,” Waters said. “There are significant hydraulic features on the river that have the ability to hold you underwater.” Additionally, it’s hard to get a breath of air in moving water, Servis added. “There’s always flips at FIBArk,” she said.
The area where most people flip their boats, Waters said, is 10 feet from the shore, getting in and out.
Participants in the downriver races will not be disqualified for receiving help from another racer or a safety boat. No stand-up paddleboards or boats of less than 11 feet are accepted in the downriver races.
For the intermediate and advanced downriver races, participants must be capable of self-rescue in Class III water. The intermediate race includes the Squaw Creek Rapid (Class III), the boat chute at the low-head dam and the Salida Whitewater Park.
The 26-mile downriver event attracts the seasoned and experienced boater with rapids being Canyon Doors (III), Pinball (III/IV), Zoom Flume (III/IV), Big Drop (III), Seven Stairs (III), Widowmaker (III/IV), Raft Ripper (III), Back Doors, Seidel’s Suckhole (IV), Twin Falls (III/IV), Squaw Creek Rapid (III), boat chute at the low-head dam and the Salida Whitewater Park.
Participants must have already successfully made it through Browns Canyon to qualify as there will be no safety boats stationed through Browns Canyon until Seidel’s. Cellphones must also be carried by participants in dry bags. A sweep boat will follow the race.
