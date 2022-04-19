Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida Business Alliance and Sustainable Salida will celebrate Earth Day a little late this year with a free electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
The three organizations host Salida Businesses That Care, recognizing local enterprises committed to environmentally conscious practices like recycling, reduction and reuse.
“We’re celebrating this as our Earth Day event but pushed it into May hoping for warmer weather,” said Michael Kunkel of Sustainable Salida and Salida Businesses That Care.
In May 2021, 450 vehicles brought electronics for the event. Items to be accepted include computer monitors, computers and accessories, cellphones, printers, tablets, hair dryers, curling irons, electric shavers, small lawn care electronics, microwave and any other electronic device that plugs in or runs on batteries. Televisions have a $25 fee per TV for proper recycling. All other items are free to drop off.
Large electronics and items like ovens, fridges, water heaters, etc. will not be accepted.
Kunkel said Ray Kitson, owner of Boathouse Cantina, Pizza Rio, Vibes retail shop, Totally Tubular, Chill, Soggy Dollar and Manhattan Hotel, is among the Businesses That Care and noted for his efforts on behalf of sustainability. Kitson recycles throughout all his businesses, composts kitchen “greens,” asks employees to use reusable cups at work, gives away water in cups from a cooler as opposed to selling water in plastic bottles, uses biodegradable plastic for trash bags and biodegradable materials for to-go orders, uses LED light bulbs, gives paper straws only when requested and uses glass coffee cups and no trash bags in hotel rooms.
He said no harmful chemicals are used in cleaning; he uses on-demand hot water and state-of-the-art cleaning and heating systems; recycles everything including fry oil, which is transformed into fuel by the person who takes it; every paper product is post-consumer recycled; he chooses green vendors with no antibiotics or steroids, so about 70 percent of foods are farm to table; and he gives away bikes as prizes to employees hoping they will bike to work rather than ride whenever possible.
“I’m a firm believer in the green movement,” Kitson said. “Everyone has a responsibility to make the world a cleaner place. There are three things that are very important to me – clean water, clean air and clean environment.”
He rides a bike or walks to and from work and encourages employees to do the same.
“Ray Kitson is exemplary in setting the sustainability standard for business in our community,” Kunkel said.
