Pregame jitters didn’t stop the Salida High School Lady Spartans from romping at their first volleyball tournament in Gunnison, defeating three of their four opponents and losing only to the host.
The team faced Gunnison in their first game and lost, 25-23 and 25-19. “It was our first game and their third,” coach Kristi Spanier said. The Lady Spartans had some pregame jitters, she said, and additionally it was the toughest opponent.
In the Gunnison match, junior Caroline Wooddell made seven kills, and junior Cece Lengerich made 10 digs and 10 assists.
Following that match, Salida proceeded to defeat Norwood 25-11 and 25-12, Del Norte 25-18, 25-12 and Dolores 25-14 and 25-19.
In the Norwood match, senior Elise Tanner made five kills, Lengerich made three aces and 10 assists, senior Kate Young made four aces and 11 digs, and junior Kendall Shaffer made three aces.
The most exciting match, Spanier said, was Del Norte, when Salida played best as a team. Junior Trinity Bertolino made four kills and three blocks, and senior Kate Young made four aces and 11 digs.
“Last year during the Gunnison tournament we didn’t do as well playing Del Norte,” Tanner said. “It felt so good to see that progress.”
Tanner said her takeaway was learning how the team’s support can affect how one plays the game. After the Gunnison loss, her teammates were supportive and told her they believed in her, she said, after which the Lady Spartans were able to dominate.
In the match against Dolores, Tanner made six kills and had zero errors. Bertolino, senior Makiah Parris and senior Vanessa Christianson all made four kills. Lengerich made 16 assists and two aces, and Young and Shaffer both made three aces and seven digs.
Spanier noted the performance of Young, who as libero served 13 aces across the four games.
The team has become confident in their serve-receive this year, Spanier said. “I think we did what we expected to do. We are realizing that we have the chance to be a pretty good team.”
Salida will next play on the road against the 5-1 La Veta Lady Redhawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.