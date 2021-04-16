A semitractor-trailer driver missed a curve and lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 285 on Poncha Pass Thursday morning.
Colorado State Patrol reported the semi, driven by Roman Gutierrez, 32, of Westminster, was headed north on the Chaffee County side Poncha Pass at about 9 a.m. when Gutierrez lost control and drove off the side of the road near mile marker 120.
He sustained minor injuries.
The highway was not closed following the incident, but one lane was closed for a short time about 5 p.m. for vehicle recovery operations.
Gutierrez was cited for improper mountain driving.
