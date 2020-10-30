Justice confirmed
On Monday, in a 52-48 vote generally following party lines, the U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Sept. 18.
It is the third appointment made to the nine member court by President Donald Trump, whose previous nominees were Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
The hearings related to Justice Barrett’s appointment did not have near the drama or the contentiousness of earlier nominations.
This may have been due in part to the ongoing election, to the nominee’s qualifications, high marks from the American Bar Association or because the new justice is a mother with seven kids, including two adopted children.
By no means, however, does Justice Barrett’s confirmation bring an end to the Supreme Court controversy. Democrats opposed to her appointment point to the presidential election just days away with talk of “packing” the court, that is adding additional justices to give greater representation to liberal views.
Justice Barrett’s appointment gives conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court, though on several recent cases Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with more liberal views generally supported by Democrats.
The battle over the Supreme Court is by no means over. Much depends on the outcomes of next week’s elections, that is, who’s elected president and which party controls the Senate.
The results could change the number of justices on the court, and decisions on major cases from abortion to immigration.
Ballots to vote centers
The General Election is now just four days away, but that’s still plenty of time to vote.
Mailed in mid-October, already about 10,000 ballots have been returned in the county.
It is a lengthy ballot with 11 statewide questions as well as candidate races for county commissioner on up to the presidency.
To be sure your vote gets to the county clerk’s office and is counted, fill out the ballot and take it to the county vote center at the courthouse in Salida, to one of the drop-off boxes at the courthouse or at the county motor vehicle branch office in Buena Vista.
On Monday, vote centers will be available at the county fairgrounds in Poncha Springs as well as at the Buena Vista Community Center.
Your vote counts. Vote!
Thanks to Chieftain
An electrical problem believed to be related to a weekend power outage shut down The Mountain Mail’s press operation this week.
Tuesday’s newspaper, the Mountain Guide, The Mail’s sister newspapers in Buena Vista, Leadville and Park County and print customers in Westcliffe, Florence, Gunnison and Crested Butte were all printed on the press at The Pueblo Chieftain.
It’s no small feat that The Chieftain, its crew and Production Director Paul Hunting were able to accommodate the additional press work in an already busy print schedule.
The problem also made for a much longer and more difficult work week – including four truck trips to Pueblo to pick up newspapers – for The Mail’s press crew and Production Director Morris Christensen.
With long hours by Marv Nordby and Ron Phelps of Marv’s Electric of Salida, and long-distance help of Armando Garcia of Impressions Worldwide, Burlington,Wash., The Mail’s press is running again – with a temporary work-around.
It takes a dedicated team to produce your newspaper, which The Mail is fortunate to have.
— MJB
