At the end of each academic year, the students and employees of Colorado Mountain College nominate outstanding educators and staff for Faculty of the Year and Staff of the Year awards.
During the pandemic, so many CMC employees rose to the challenges before them, pivoted and created new ways to reach and support students.
Overall, for the 2020-21 year, CMC senior administrators chose Jason Shoup, Rifle campus assistant professor and welding instructor, as the full-time collegewide Faculty of the Year.
Dr. Abby Crew, who teaches for CMC’s Summit County campus and the enhanced technology – or online – learning department, received the collegewide adjunct Faculty of the Year Award.
For staff, the college recognized Flor Cruz Valdez, an academic advisor and senior enrollment services specialist at CMC Summit County, as the collegewide full-time Staff of the Year. Ezekiel “Zeke” Hall, the prototype lab manager at CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, received the collegewide part-time Staff of the Year Award.
Colorado Mountain College also nominates standout faculty and staff at each of the college’s 11 campuses, its Central Services office and its online learning department.
