Wyatt Myers, 13, of Fairplay and the 4-H “Spring to Success” club took first place in the People’s Choice Yak competition at the 116th National Western Stock Show.
Myers showed his yaks all weekend through rain, sleet, snow and shine. He handled all the visitors armed with cameras, questions and gooey fingers angling for a snuggle and a photo with the yaks. Myers handled the yaks and visitors with a big smile and gracious spirit.
Myers participated fully in the NWSS competitions, competing against yaks from all over the country. He participated in the events including haltering, fiber, pen show and showmanship.
“I love yaks,” Myers said. “You can also ride yaks.”
When Myers talks about yaks, he has a huge smile, which this past weekend happened to include a green, black and blue bruise on the right side of his face, which was the result of an accidental bump while putting the halter on one of the baby yaks.
Myers is also a teacher. In fact, he taught his younger sibling, Takota, age 6, to saddle a yak.
Myers also taught his yak Milo, who is deaf, American Sign Language. Some words that Milo understands include signs for food, sleep, stop and halter. Myers has even taught Milo some manners in ASL, including the signs for “please” and “thank you.”
Yaks are big. How big?
“Milo, who is almost three years old, weighs almost 800 pounds.” Aaron Myers, father to Wyatt, said. “The babies here weigh 250 lbs.”
The Myers family’s three baby yaks were bottle-fed inside their home. Not only were they bottle-fed, they also wore diapers.
How do you diaper a yak?
“We used regular diapers and cut a hole in them and fastened them with duct tape,” Aaron Myers said. “Danielle Garner of Pettee Ranch named one of their bottle-fed yaks ‘Pampers,” Aaron Myers said. “The three baby yaks that we bottle-fed just got tested and they are not deaf, which can be a problem with Royals.”
Each yak has its own personality and history and look. Yes, the yaks might be big, have lots of hair and sharp horns, but they really do have personalities.
Wyatt Myers knows his yaks well. Here he gives us a sneak peek into their everyday character on the ranch.
Meet Milo the Yak
Milo was born Feb. 4, 2019 and is a Royal yak.
“I have a genetic disease called ‘white ear,” Milo says (as written by Myers). “By having this disease it makes me deaf.”
Milo continued.
“My human is continuously teaching me sign language to help us communicate better. I am also going to be shown at the county fair in July for my human’s 4-H project.”
Meet Carin Mari the Yak
Carin Mari was born July 5, 2021.
“I am a Royal yak,” Carin Mari says through Myer’s writing. “My mom was extremely young so she wasn’t sure how to take care of me so these nice humans helped her out.”
Carin Mari continues.
“I was named after a musician from Buena Vista, Colorado, who plays with the Michael Martin Murphy Band. The humans weren’t sure I was going to make it and they heard a song by Carin Mari called, ‘I’ve Got Mountains to Climb.’ Carin (the human) actually came to visit me during Burro Days in my hometown this past summer.”
Mari is one of the yaks that was bottle-fed by the Myers family inside the family’s home.
Meet Winchester 73
Winchester 73 was born April 15, 2021. Winchester is also a Royal yak.
Winchester’s mom was also very young when he was born and she wasn’t sure how to take care of baby Winchester.
“My mom tried to horn me and throw me over a fence so I became a bottle baby right away,” Winchester 73 says (through Myer’s pencil.) “I quickly became attached to a small human on the ranch and we are now best friends.”
Winchester 73 continues.
“I got my name because they (the humans) watched their grandpa’s favorite movie, Winchester 73, the day they brought me home.”
Meet Wooley the Yak
Wooley was born August 6, 2021, and is a Royal yak.
“On the ranch, I am known as the class clown who absolutely loves my human dad,” Wooley says (as translated to paper by Myers). “I look forward to my human coming down to give me a bottle in the morning.”
Wooley continues.
“Every morning when they break the ice, I try to help them out by putting my head right up under their arms. Actually, all I want to do is snuggle with my human dad.”
Bob the Bull: Park County’s Yak “Baby Daddy”
First there was one, Bob the Bull of Pettee Ranch in Fairplay. Then over the past few years, the Park County yak population slowly began to multiply.
Much of this yak population growth is credited to the yak breed promotion and consultation from Danielle Garner of Pettee Ranch and Bob the Bull’s siring strength.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.