The Chaffee County Elections Office placed ballots in the U.S. Postal Service mail stream for the 2022 General Election on Monday, a press release stated.
Voters who have not received a ballot issue guide, or Blue Book, in the mail may view the guide online by visiting ChaffeeClerk.Colorado.gov or pick up a copy at the elections office.
Additionally, two 24/7 ballot drop boxes have been opened for the election and will remain open until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Ballots will start arriving in the mailboxes of all active registered Chaffee County voters in the coming days.
Voters who do not receive a ballot can check their voter registration by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov or by calling the election office at 719-530-5604.
Voters can track the status of their mail ballot by signing up for BallotTrax at ballottax.net, visiting GoVoteColorado.gov or by calling the elections office at 719-530-5604.
Voters may return their voted mail ballots by regular mail, at 24/7 ballot drop boxes or at a polling place.
Ballot drop box and polling place locations and hours can be found online at ChaffeeClerk.colorado.gov and on the instruction sheet inside the mail ballot packet.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said, “With ballots mailed out, voters now have the opportunity to make their voices heard and play a role in shaping their community.
“My office is committed to assisting voters and providing a positive voter experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.