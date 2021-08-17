The 4-H showmanship round robin at the Chaffee County Fair has received and will continue to receive sponsorship from the Miller family in the form of the Codi Miller Memorial Belt Buckle.
Daughter of David and Susan Miller, Codi was a 10-year 4-H member with a love for showing animals. She was diagnosed with brain tumors after finishing high school and went on to live for five years before dying June 20, 2019, in Guymon, Okla.
“We wanted to do something in her honor,” Susan said. “So, we did the senior showmanship because she thrived on showing and she loved it … She herself probably had 25 belt buckles from all the winning that she did in her showing career.”
Together with Codi’s boyfriend, Nick Witte of Guymon, David and Susan collaborated on a belt buckle in her memory. After approving the design, they had it made by Tres Rios Silver of New Mexico and donated it to the Chaffee County Fair for the winner of the round robin showmanship class.
“When Codi Miller was active in our program, that was an event she participated in frequently and, I believe, looked forward to every year,” said Kurt Jones, the county’s Colorado State University Extension director. “It was fitting that her family chose to sponsor that particular event.”
In showmanship, the top two winners for beef, sheep, goats, horses, rabbits, chickens and pigs can participate in a round robin.
Going around in a circle, the kids do their best to present the animals they’ve prepared for the event.
“They are scored on how they do with all the animals plus how they do on their own animals, and it comes up to a cumulative score. The highest score wins,” Susan said.
“The things you learn becoming a great showman such as dedication, work ethic and patience, when you apply all of these to what you’re passionate about in life, that will make you a winner in life. That was Codi, that describes Codi to a T,” Susan said.
This also played a part in why they decided to make the showmanship buckle in Codi’s memory.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Chaffee County Fair was still able to go on, and the first Codi Miller memorial belt buckle was awarded to Meghan Anderson of Buena Vista. This year’s memorial buckle went to Molly McMurry of Nathrop for her steer.
“It pulls at my heartstrings,” Susan said. “I am very proud to give this buckle. Having grown up in 4-H myself and winning that round robin, I know what those kids go through to put the effort in to win it.
“I’m very proud of all of them for trying their hardest to win that. I am just so proud to be able to give a buckle with Codi’s name on it, to honor Codi and be there to share in the excitement with the kid that has won it.”
The Millers plan to continue the belt buckle tradition into the future.
