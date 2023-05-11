A first-time summer program at Colorado Mountain College Leadville and Salida will offer high school students college credit classes and hands-on learning in three different subjects.

The Summer Co-Action Program offered in June is designed for concurrent enrollment students in Lake and Chaffee counties. The options for students pursuing college credits are a hands-on heavy equipment operations course and lab, a Colorado history course or an outdoor leadership course, a press release stated.

