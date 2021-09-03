Equities finished modestly higher Thursday but with a sense of hesitation as investors await today’s August jobs report.
Global markets were mixed, continuing to reflect incremental economic progress alongside renewed COVID-19 headwinds.
The energy and industrial sectors, along with small-caps, led the market, reflecting a slightly positive cyclical tone, spurred by Thursday’s favorable jobless claims report.
Action in the bond market was similarly subdued, with 10-year yields little changed near 1.3 percent.
In commodity markets crude oil was up $1.19 to $69.78 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $4 to $1,812.30 an ounce.
The latest weekly read on initial jobless claims showed a decline to 340,000, the lowest since the pandemic began. With Wednesday’s underwhelming ADP private payrolls report sapping some of the enthusiasm around job growth, the initial claims data suggest labor-market conditions are still headed in a positive direction.
The impacts of the spreading Delta variant are likely to show up in today’s official employment report for August, but Edward Jones analysts expect job growth and unemployment to continue their path of gradual improvement through the remainder of 2021, supporting household consumption and overall GDP growth.
Global supply-chain conditions remain in focus given implications for global growth and domestic inflation. Trade data out Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July, thanks to a lift in exports alongside a slight decline in imports.
The upshot is that the 1 percent month-on-month rise in real goods exports signals improving demand abroad, while goods imports dropped 1.4 percent from the prior month, which analysts attribute to deceleration in consumption driven by fading stimulus checks and increased pandemic restrictions hitting consumer activity.
This is broadly consistent with the view that the global rebound will play catch-up to the advanced U.S. recovery, though the path domestically and abroad will likely be uneven as the Delta-variant spread raises near-term uncertainties.
