Chaffee County Writer’s Exchange is sponsoring a free “WE Write” writing session from 8:45 a.m. to noon March 29 on Zoom.
The event is free and open to the public.
Exchange member Cam Torres, Buena Vista Library trustee, will lead the session.
The topic is “writing mood.” The program will include writing practice and tips on using mood to create an atmosphere that will draw readers into the narrative.
Writing exercises are held after each short presentation. Come prepared to write. Sharing work is optional.
Exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s “Writing Down the Bones” method for writing freely and spontaneously. Chaffee County Writers Exchange fosters writing and encourages publication through the sharing of resources and information.
Visit ccwritersexchange.org/event-calendar for more information about this event and the Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.