As their recently extended lease renewal date inches ever closer, some Meadows Apartments residents are still seeking their next place to live.
The Chaffee Housing Authority held a tenant resource meeting for Meadows residents on Nov. 10, offering assistance with new rental and assistance program applications, emotional support and resources for moving forward. Though the meeting was sparsely attended, some residents have found new housing.
Norma Cadey, who lived at the Meadows for four years, was able to find a new place to live in the River Village, as did two others from the Meadows. She’ll be moving out before the end of the week.
“I’m being very careful. I got my double payment back for November’s rent, but then I’m trying to get my security deposit back; that’s the next trick.” Cadey said she finally got correspondence two days ago with instructions for her departure.
“They said that my refund, my security deposit, is contingent on two things. I have to take photos of my apartment to send it to them. They assume I have a smartphone, and I don’t.”
Cadey’s internet is also being disconnected as she is moving out.
“I have to prove I’m gone with a picture of the vacant apartment. … And then they’ll come and do an inspection of the apartment when they want to and they’ll decide if I get my deposit back.”
Cadey said she was very honest with the new owners, explaining that she expected her full deposit back aside from a line in her lease about carpet cleaning.
Additionally, after the initial story about the rent hike at the Meadows, Cadey said they extended the date for the increase to 60 days.
“Everybody in December who is here only pays what they used to pay, so they listened to that,” she said. “But I had already found a place to live and signed a lease, so I was worried they were going to charge me for December as well.”
Read McCulloch, executive director of the Chaffee Housing Trust, said that while they haven’t had any Meadows residents come to them seeking help or home ownership, they don’t have anything to offer them.
“We have some projects in Salida, and we’re working on some stuff in Buena Vista, but it will be a while before those come down the line,” he said. “All of our units in Buena Vista (are) either bought or spoken for.”
G Light Equity and Trek Management has still not responded to requests for comment. Former Meadows owner Joe Greiner said that while G Light Equity had expressed wanting to keep the current renters, he wasn’t aware they were planning to raise rents as much as they did.
“We bought it before real estate prices rose, and we did increase rent slowly over the years,” he said.
Greiner had previously planned to increase rents to around $1,200 in January.
“We sold it with the idea of it being a good investment. Not a home run investment, but a good investment at the price we bought it.”
Residents who need to relocate have found themselves competing with each other as well, since there are a limited number of rental properties available.
Planning Director Joseph Teipel said Buena Vista can expect a number of multifamily developments soon, including the town’s Carbonate Street development, the Farm Apartments and the South Main apartments.
However, until units are built, those seeking rental housing in Buena Vista will have to wait.
“Everybody’s really agitated. At least five have plans to move out, and the other seven, I just don’t know,” Cadey said. “So it’s on to the next challenge, you know?”
