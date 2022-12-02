As their recently extended lease renewal date inches ever closer, some Meadows Apartments residents are still seeking their next place to live.

The Chaffee Housing Authority held a tenant resource meeting for Meadows residents on Nov. 10, offering assistance with new rental and assistance program applications, emotional support and resources for moving forward. Though the meeting was sparsely attended, some residents have found new housing.

