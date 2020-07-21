Salida High School held its 2020 graduation ceremony Saturday at the school’s outdoor stadium. Students called themselves the “COVID Class” at the event since the virus upended its school year and delayed the graduation ceremony.
Superintendent David Blackburn said it was the first time graduation had been held in the stadium. He also offered the graduating class some advice he offered previous classes. “Don’t be dumb,” he said. “Relax, you got this.”
Madison Patch and Ben Fuller spoke first and welcomed the crowd to the event.
“Although our time was cut short, memories were created that will never be forgotten,” Fuller said. “Pushing through high school alone on top of a pandemic will leave a legacy that will never be forgotten.”
Patch said the 2020 class has pushed boundaries and will make the world a better place.
“Our class is unique in the fact that we hold a variety of strengths and interests, from winning state championships to playing every musical instrument,” Patch said. “We have blazed our own path and weren’t afraid to be different.”
Senior Speaker Finley Petit dedicated his speech to teachers, noting that they go above and beyond just teaching their subjects.
Petit recounted three lessons he learned in school: You don’t always get a second chance so do it right the first time; learning in school is more than simply learning a subject, it’s also about learning how to learn, how to build discipline, build good study habits and how to work hard; and thirdly how to become interested in something.
Ruby Brown then accepted the diplomas on behalf of the class. “I want to thank you all for risking your health to be here at our ceremony, and giving us a moment we truly deserve, as so much of what we look forward to during our last months of high school was canceled,” she said.
She then urged her fellow graduates to use their platform. “Speak up for what you believe, debate your friends on what is best for the country, express your support for different movements, vote,” she said. “This way you’ll be an active member of society and your voice will be a catalyst for change.”
Attendance was limited at the ceremony due to COVID-19, but the ceremony was streamed online and is still available to watch at youtube.com/watch?v=-qWr_I9wlaU.
