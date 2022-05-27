The Chaffee County Youth Alliance recently announced distribution of $7,500 to community youth projects through its third annual mini-grant process.
Grants of up to $2,000 were awarded to support projects and programs focused on positive youth development, a strength-based view of adolescents that guides the Communities That Care work and focuses on helping youth acquire the knowledge and skills they need to become healthy and productive adults, a press release stated.
The organizations awarded funding are those that genuinely engage youth as partners in their work.
Community mini-grants were awarded to the following agencies and projects:
Salida Circus – Buena Vista summer tutor apprenticeship program.
Partnership for Community Action – Teen and middle school student-driven GSA programming.
Full Circle Restorative Justice – Student-Created Emotional Regulation Space.
elevateHER – Youth internship program.
Ramps & Alleys Clubhouse – Skate Park Etiquette Program.
Communities That Care is an evidence-based prevention planning system aimed at helping communities prevent youth risk problem behaviors including alcohol, tobacco and drug use.
For more information contact Dibby Olson at 719-530-2577 or email dolson@chaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.