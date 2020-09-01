Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees is holding their first meeting in Salida following its annexation into the CMC district.
Monday was spent in academic planning for the new academic year.
Today the board of trustees will meet at 1 p.m. at Salida SteamPlant Ballroom. 220 W. Sackett Ave. for a regular board meeting.
Prior to regular business, an executive session will be held to discuss the Spring Valley Solar ground lease, Buena Vista ground lease, and pending litigation initiated by a former employee.
Action items include Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative resolutions and the Coyne Valley construction lease in Breckenridge.
The trustees will discuss the Leadville charter lease, the Steamboat Springs nursing simulation lab project and an update on Title IX regulations.
The bard will also receive updates on human resources, facilities, academic affairs, student affairs, foundation/advancement and estimated quarterly financials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.