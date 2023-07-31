Lightning caused the Lowline Fire, which is burning 12 miles north-northeast of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte and began at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday. As of Monday morning, it had burned about 1331 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention, along with several local crews, are on the scene, and the fire is 15 percent contained. A ground crew and aerial crew of 419 personnel are working on containing the fire, but the thunderstorm Sunday forced the aerial crew to temporarily stop working for safety reasons.
“Changing weather and its effects on the fire and our suppression activities was the predominant theme yesterday and continues into today,” Dan Dallas, incident commander, said. “Aerial and hand-ignited burnout operations began yesterday morning, but a thunderstorm passed over the southern end of the fire around noon, causing heavy clouds, rising humidity and minimal rain. This combination was sufficient to make burning marginally effective, those operations were mostly curtailed in the early afternoon, a time when burning conditions are often optimal.”
Many homes and structures are being threatened, and protecting these structures has been the primary focus. Mandatory evacuations are in place in the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages.
For additional evacuation information, visit the Gunnison County Regional 911 Center on Facebook at Facebook.com/Gunnison911.
