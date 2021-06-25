by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The July 19-23 murder trial of Chad Merrill, charged in the July 14, 2018, death of fellow Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmate Matthew Massaro, was vacated Wednesday after public defender Magdalena Rosa informed the court a disposition had been agreed to by both sides.
A new court date was set for 1:45 p.m. Aug. 18, at which time Merrill is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder with a sentence of 48 years to be served consecutively with Merrill’s current sentence.
A facilitated high impact dialogue with the victim’s family may also be included in Merrill’s sentence.
Two co-defendants, Brett Boyles and Daniel Egan, still face first-degree murder charges in the case.
Egan is expected to submit a plea during a 1:30 p.m. plea hearing Aug. 11.
Boyles is still scheduled for a jury trial Sept. 27-Oct. 1, with a pretrial conference set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
