The U.S. Forest Service issued a special order outlining prohibited activities in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Friday.
“One thing that’s really important with special orders is they address specific areas that you can’t with normal, overarching forest rules,” said Gregg Goodland, public affairs officer with the Rio Grande National Forest. “We want folks to recognize wilderness areas are special and they do need to have specific rules to ensure that everyone has a good experience and we’re doing our job as land managers to manage the resource for use and long-term wilderness values.”
The wilderness area, called the restricted area in the order, is located in the San Carlos and Salida Ranger Districts, San Isabel National Forest, in Custer, Fremont, and Huerfano counties, as well as the Saguache and Conejos Peak ranger districts of the Rio Grande National Forest, in Saguache and Alamosa Counties.
The rules, which are similar to the last order, prohibit a group of more than 15 people or more than 25 pack or saddle animals and people.
“With large groups there’s higher compaction and with pack animals there’s a lot of activity in a small area,” Goodland said. “So much of what we’re trying to do is avoid that and keep the wilderness in tact.”
Camping within 100 feet of any stream or within 300 feet of any lake are also prohibited except in sites with posted signs authorizing camping.
When fire restrictions are not in effect, building a campfire within 100 feet of a stream or within 300 feet of a lake are still prohibited.
“There’s just good places to have fires and not good places,” Goodland said.
Also prohibited are hitching, tethering, hobbling, or grazing any pack or saddle animal within 100 feet of any stream or 300 feet of any lake; possessing a dog or other animal, unless it is on a leash or under a person’s verbal control at all times; shortcutting a switchback in a trail; and possessing or using a wagon, cart or other vehicle, except for medically necessary wheelchairs.
Officers performing official duties and others with authorization from Forest Service are exceptions.
As for having dogs under voice control, Goodland said the key words are “at all times” and recommended people still use a leash. “When it takes off after an animal and it doesn’t come, that’s not under control,” he said.
The prohibitions are meant to protect the wilderness.
“We’re the visitors to wilderness areas and we have to go by different rules,” Goodland said. “What we really want to do is encourage the environment to grow naturally and do what it’s going to do without human interference.”
