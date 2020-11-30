Colorado Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Reis learned that they tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday evening.
They are both asympotomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
“Marlin and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in the press release. “No person or family is immune from this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others and wash your hands regularly.”
The Governor will be monitored closely as he works remotely to fulfill his duties and responsibilities.
