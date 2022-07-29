Barn quilt wins grand champion

Left: Sara Fernandez of Saguache admires the grand champion ribbon she was awarded for her barn quilt painting Wednesday at the Chaffee County Fair. Fernandez entered several smaller barn quilts and photographs, all of which earned her at least blue ribbons.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Sara Fernandez had her hopes up as she drove the 45 miles from her home in Saguache to find out how she did in the Chaffee County Fair open class.

Her hopes were justified as she discovered her 4-by-4-foot foot barn quilt, “Regal Starburst,” had won grand champion in the hobbies, crafts and miscellaneous category.

