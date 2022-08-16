What happens when you combine skill with metal with an artist’s eye? Pretty amazing stuff.
Exhibit A: Scott and Candice Schuller’s business, Six Line Metalworks. Scott is a welder/fabricator, American Welding Society-certified, who honed his skills with Junoworks in Denver. Candice is the artist – she graduated from the Art Institute of Colorado in Denver.
They met through a friend years ago in Fairplay; Scott came from Toledo, Candice from Pittsburgh. The couple has been together for more than a decade and married for six years. The business also is six years old; they moved it to Salida three years ago and live in Buena Vista.
Together, they run their “one-stop shop” at 7670 W. U.S. 50. Candice said that with their combined skills, Six Line can take a project from a customer’s rough sketch to completion – finalizing design, selecting materials, creating technical drawings, fabricating and installing.
Their largest and most high-profile project to date was fabricating a massive steel support system for the Leadership Tower Project ropes course at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Building the two arching wings – they look like spawn of the Denver International Airport – involved all hands on deck. Along with full-time employee Clayton Church, Six Line brought on two extra, seasonal employees for the project.
The project was mind-numbingly complex. Reaching 130 feet high, 100 feet long, using 240,000 pounds of steel and requiring 60,000 to 70,000 welds, the lattice-like white structure bends and twists gracefully in ways that defy its strength. You wouldn’t know that Six Line adhered to a 1/16-inch measurement tolerance (“A very exacting goal in metalwork,” Scott said) and executed a design that required tons of complicated math and compound angles (“There was not a square cut in the whole project,” he said). Each wing was made in nine pieces that had to line up perfectly. And the whole thing had to be roller-painted by hand.
Despite the complexity of the design and the hurried timeline – “The Air Force Academy wanted it ASAP,” Scott said – Six Line Metalworks finished the structure in just nine months. And it all went together in March like a dream. The academy scheduled the installation to take a month – it only took a week and a half.
“The Air Force engineer was blown away,” Candice said. To date, more than 1,000 cadets have gone through the course, Scott said.
The project came to Six Line through the owners’ association with Bonsai Design of Grand Junction, which they’ve worked with for several years, Scott said. They’ve fabricated other Bonsai Design ropes courses that have been installed across the country.
After starting their business six years ago on a bootstrap – “We even used some of our wedding money,” Candice said – the couple now has the chance to step back and reassess.
Along with working on a “top-secret patent,” Scott said, the company now is realigning to pursue more large projects like the Air Force Academy structure as well as public art projects.
Public art, often commissioned by municipalities, is a specialty of theirs. With Candice’s art and design skills and Scott’s background and expertise in fabrication, governments find their one-stop shop a convenient work partner. Nearby examples are the Buena Vista gateway signs, designed, fabricated and installed in 2021, and The Mountain Aligns sculpture on Linderman and Cottonwood avenues in Buena Vista.
“We’ve become known for our ability and ease in working with city governments,” Scott said.
Six years married, six years in business. So why the name Six Line?
“The name comes from the (Colorado native) six-lined racerunner lizard,” Candice said. “Lizards stand for things like sun, light, transformation, renewal. Being that we were changing our lives and jobs we felt that renewal and transformation felt fitting. And considering we were creating a fabrication business, we also liked the idea that lizards use sun and light for regrowth, and we use electricity (which produces light and heat) to weld and create.”
Six Line Metalworks can be contacted at 719-530-3305 or at sixlinemetalworks.com, where you’ll see those lizards in the company logo.
