Local businesses talk about F Street as it reopens

Salida Public Works will begin removing the barricades and planters to reopen F Street to motorized traffic on Wednesday.
When asked their thoughts about closing F Street, businesses in the downtown area had mixed reactions.
Michael Almeida, owner of Ruby Blues, said he loves it, saying that it makes the downtown area feel like a real shopping district. Meanwhile, across the street at Yolo Clothing, Loni Walton said, “For our business, it doesn’t really seem to help or hurt.”
Isaac Asbury, owner of Salida Bike Company, said, “The closure does really well for us,” adding that it is great to be able to get people out on the street testing bikes.
Chris Tracy, owner of Currents Restaurant, said he thought the street closure “went well,” but they weren't as busy as last summer.
Most businesses were in favor of the street being closed during the summer, but only a few were interested in the idea of a year-round closure.
Geoff Ferrian of Salida Five & Dime said he'd like to see the closure continue but doesn’t think it’s necessary to stay all winter. Donna Cole, owner of Kaleidoscope Toys, said she likes the quiet when F Street is closed, but she isn’t sure a year-round closure is necessary.
Kristy Falcon of Amicas, when asked if F Street should stay open year-round, said, “If people like it, I think we would listen for sure, but we could never do outdoor dining in the winter.” Falcon said the restaurant was also limited “by the size of our pizza oven.”
Asbury said he was “absolutely” in favor of keeping F Street pedestrianized year-round, thinking that it would be great for businesses around Christmastime and would really help set the town off for holiday shopping.
Most who were asked about a yearlong closure said if the city wanted to do it, the street should be turned into an actual walking mall, like Denver’s 16th Street Mall or Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.
Bill Almquist, Salida community development director, said the status of F Street closures is “up in the air right now.”
He said the city council has plans to discuss the matter “later this fall,” but he isn’t sure if it will happen before or after the November election.
“We really want to talk to the public about it and get a lot of public input,” Almquist said.
Many of the businesses reported their sales about the same as past summers when F Street was closed, while some said they saw spikes and others saw dips.
Ferrian at the Five & Dime said sales were about the same as the previous year, while Walton at Yolo said sales were down a little bit this summer.
Almeida of Ruby Blues said that while June and July were up, August sales were about the same as previous years. Falcon of Amicas said they had a good summer overall, but sales were a little slower this year. “We had some busy weekends and holidays, but It just felt slower overall,” she said.
Asbury at Salida Bike Company said his sales were up 22 percent this summer.
