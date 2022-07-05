by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida’s April city sales tax collections were down $22,073, or 3 percent, from April 2021, but with the city’s portion of the Chaffee County tax collections up 8.7 percent, or $20,457, April just about broke even compared to last year, with a total change of -0.2 percent, or down $1,616.
The city brought in $706,901 in April 2022 from its 3 percent sales tax, down from last year’s $728,974. That collection was still over the city’s projected budget of $663,524, a $43,337 difference.
The city’s portion of the shared county tax was $255,604, up from last year’s $235,147.
In total, for April 2022 the city took in $962,505 compared to $964,121 in April 2021.
The city budgeted $872,510 in total for the April 2022 budget, for a variance of $87,995, or 10.1 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.